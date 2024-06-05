Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 103,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,390,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,665 shares of company stock worth $28,892,351 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Chubb Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.14. 855,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $275.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.22. The firm has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

