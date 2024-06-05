Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 177,196 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 254.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,196 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.06% of CoStar Group worth $21,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 96,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 71,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,414,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,987,000 after acquiring an additional 796,386 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,759,000 after acquiring an additional 982,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 178,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,509,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.66. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

