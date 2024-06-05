Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 564.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,645 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $21,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $173.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,148,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,214. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.57 and its 200 day moving average is $172.73. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.09 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.23.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

