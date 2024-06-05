Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1,382.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,933 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.07% of Hess worth $32,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HES traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,376. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $129.05 and a 52-week high of $167.75.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,417.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,588 over the last ninety days. 9.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

