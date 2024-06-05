Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $625.03

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $625.03 and traded as high as $681.74. Cintas shares last traded at $674.55, with a volume of 427,193 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $664.07.

Cintas Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $677.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $626.39.

Cintas shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

