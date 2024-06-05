Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $27.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday.

CTRN traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 48,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,583. Citi Trends has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $205.22 million, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $215.18 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 32,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $714,984.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,102,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,703,299.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 310,291 shares of company stock valued at $7,356,686. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 89.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 56,087 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,594,000 after buying an additional 474,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

