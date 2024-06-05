Citigroup Downgrades Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to Neutral

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Commerzbank Price Performance

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.02. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $17.09.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.