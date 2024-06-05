Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Citizens has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
Citizens Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CIZN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Citizens
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
