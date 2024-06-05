Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Katrin Suder Sells 574 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,481.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $69.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,688,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,089. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $228,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 20.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NET. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. DZ Bank raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

