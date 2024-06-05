Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Insider Heith Mackay-Cruise Buys 2,000 Shares

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA – Get Free Report) insider Heith Mackay-Cruise bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$10.65 ($7.15) per share, with a total value of A$21,300.00 ($14,295.30).

Heith Mackay-Cruise also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Codan alerts:

On Friday, May 31st, Heith Mackay-Cruise acquired 2,500 shares of Codan stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$10.64 ($7.14) per share, with a total value of A$26,610.00 ($17,859.06).

Codan Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.96.

About Codan

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Codan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.