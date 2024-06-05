Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Up 1.8%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price rose 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $250.66 and last traded at $248.67. Approximately 3,577,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 12,341,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on COIN shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.67.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total value of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,433 shares of company stock valued at $91,455,327. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,483 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 256.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,446 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 47,825 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,207 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,110 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

