Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 3,245.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 864,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 838,762 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.41% of Columbia Banking System worth $23,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,788,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,809,000 after acquiring an additional 700,643 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,079,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,714,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at about $80,011,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 32.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,980,000 after purchasing an additional 967,009 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $63,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.04.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 2.1 %

Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.66. 1,960,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,032. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $473.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.39 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.80%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Stories

