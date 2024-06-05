Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.26

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.26 and last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 63549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Columbia Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.94 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.15.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $49.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBK. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 101.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after purchasing an additional 56,155 shares in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

