Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.66

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.66 and last traded at $112.91, with a volume of 151173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVLT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.40.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.72 and a 200-day moving average of $91.82.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In other news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $280,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,549.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,472.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $280,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,549.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

