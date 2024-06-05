Comparing 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) & Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

3D Systems has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 3D Systems and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3D Systems -75.90% -9.34% -4.56% Grid Dynamics 0.72% 3.31% 2.87%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3D Systems $488.07 million 1.14 -$370.43 million ($2.84) -1.46 Grid Dynamics $312.91 million 2.30 -$1.76 million $0.03 314.10

This table compares 3D Systems and Grid Dynamics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Grid Dynamics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 3D Systems. 3D Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grid Dynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of 3D Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of 3D Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for 3D Systems and Grid Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3D Systems 1 1 1 0 2.00 Grid Dynamics 0 0 5 0 3.00

3D Systems currently has a consensus target price of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 71.27%. Grid Dynamics has a consensus target price of $15.20, indicating a potential upside of 61.36%. Given 3D Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe 3D Systems is more favorable than Grid Dynamics.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats 3D Systems on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and biocompatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as solutions for product design, simulation, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection and manufacturing workflows under the Geomagic brand. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, print simulation, and print queue management; and Bioprint Pro, a software solution that allows researchers to design and bioprint repeatable experiments. Additionally, the company provides maintenance and training services; manufacturing services; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable goods, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer goods, energy, biotechnology, and other industries through direct sales force, channel partners, and appointed distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale. The company provides digital engagement services, including digital ecosystem design and implementation; and supply chain, Internet of Thing, and advanced manufacturing, which focuses on transforming traditional operations into smart and connected ecosystems. It serves customers that operate in the tech, media, telecommunications, retail, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, and finance industries. The company was formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

