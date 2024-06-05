Compound 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $35.71 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for $59.90 or 0.00084505 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $498.64 million and $35.71 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00029421 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012087 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001406 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 470.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $45,392.12 or 0.65758643 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,324,365 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,324,346.49033624 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 58.47220262 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 497 active market(s) with $25,737,128.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

