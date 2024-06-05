Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Down to $21.28

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.28, but opened at $20.12. Constellium shares last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 282,381 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Constellium Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.15). Constellium had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Constellium by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,653,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 367,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,406,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 879,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Stories

