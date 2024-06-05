Contrasting ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) and Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) and Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ProPhase Labs and Panbela Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPhase Labs -82.18% -44.96% -25.88% Panbela Therapeutics N/A -70,194.55% -207.79%

Risk and Volatility

ProPhase Labs has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Panbela Therapeutics has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

9.5% of ProPhase Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of ProPhase Labs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ProPhase Labs and Panbela Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPhase Labs $44.38 million 2.09 -$16.78 million ($1.08) -4.50 Panbela Therapeutics N/A N/A -$25.26 million ($280.98) 0.00

ProPhase Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Panbela Therapeutics. ProPhase Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Panbela Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ProPhase Labs and Panbela Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPhase Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Panbela Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

ProPhase Labs presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 126.34%. Panbela Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $500.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130,858.62%. Given Panbela Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Panbela Therapeutics is more favorable than ProPhase Labs.

Summary

ProPhase Labs beats Panbela Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster. It offers contract manufacturing services, such as product development, pre-commercialization, production, warehousing, and distribution; COVID-19 diagnostic information services to a range of customers, including health plans, third party payers, and government organizations; and respiratory pathogen panel molecular testing services, as well as personal genomics products and services. In addition, the company involved in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements; and retail operations. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), a proprietary polyamine analogue, which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; Flynpovi, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase, currently under Phase I/II trial. It has a research agreement with the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine for the development of ivospemin. The company was formerly known as Sun BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2020. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Waconia, Minnesota.

