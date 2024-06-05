Contrasting Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) & Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN)

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) and Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sagimet Biosciences and Immune Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sagimet Biosciences $2.00 million 76.28 -$27.88 million N/A N/A Immune Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.54 million N/A N/A

Immune Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sagimet Biosciences.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sagimet Biosciences 0 0 7 0 3.00 Immune Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sagimet Biosciences and Immune Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sagimet Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $39.20, suggesting a potential upside of 680.88%. Given Sagimet Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sagimet Biosciences is more favorable than Immune Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Sagimet Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Sagimet Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.6% of Immune Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sagimet Biosciences and Immune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sagimet Biosciences N/A -61.85% -26.86% Immune Therapeutics N/A N/A -544.75%

Summary

Sagimet Biosciences beats Immune Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis. It also develops TVB-3567, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of acne; and other oncology programs. The company was formerly known as 3-V Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sagimet Biosciences Inc. in August 2019. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Immune Therapeutics

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc. and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Winter Park, Florida.

