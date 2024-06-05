Copperwynd Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Copperwynd Financial LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,747 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $112.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.43. The stock has a market cap of $445.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

