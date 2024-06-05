Copperwynd Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 180.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Celanese in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.78.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $145.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.15 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

