Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.39

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.39 and last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 520210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CORT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $334,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,969.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,953 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $649,084.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,402.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $334,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,969.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,515. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 318.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

