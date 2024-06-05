Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNM traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $49.08. 1,714,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,270. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In related news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $298,427.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,158.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $298,427.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,158.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,900 shares of company stock valued at $15,387,095. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

