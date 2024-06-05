Corning (NYSE:GLW) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.52

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.52 and last traded at $37.49, with a volume of 3433375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Corning Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Corning by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $667,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,450 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,745 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Corning by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,039,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,856,000 after purchasing an additional 232,699 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

