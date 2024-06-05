CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 275.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,166 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.06. 2,509,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,700. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.70, a PEG ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

