Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $746.11.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $827.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $753.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $708.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $510.57 and a 52-week high of $828.01. The company has a market cap of $366.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 194.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 65.8% in the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 7,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 22,489 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.