Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stake Reduced by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,934,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,813,756 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Coupang were worth $889,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Coupang by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Coupang by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Coupang by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 143,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Coupang Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CPNG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,605,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,407,003. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 394,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,406,772 shares of company stock worth $634,633,096 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.