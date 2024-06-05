Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.53% from the stock’s current price.
CVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital cut their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.71.
Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.
