Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Down 4.9% Following Insider Selling

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.9% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $24.79. Approximately 890,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,165,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

Specifically, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $308,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,345,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $308,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,345,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $503,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 704,174 shares in the company, valued at $17,709,976.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 883,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,293,904 in the last ninety days. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRDO shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 293,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 47,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after acquiring an additional 111,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 31.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,600 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 202,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 81,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

