Critical Review: Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) versus African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR)

African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) and Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.5% of African Agriculture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Village Farms International shares are held by institutional investors. 48.4% of African Agriculture shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Village Farms International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get African Agriculture alerts:

Volatility and Risk

African Agriculture has a beta of -0.71, indicating that its share price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Village Farms International has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio African Agriculture $1.82 million 1.89 -$43.06 million N/A N/A Village Farms International $285.60 million 0.41 -$31.80 million ($0.25) -4.26

This table compares African Agriculture and Village Farms International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Village Farms International has higher revenue and earnings than African Agriculture.

Profitability

This table compares African Agriculture and Village Farms International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets African Agriculture N/A N/A -228.81% Village Farms International -9.37% -4.49% -2.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for African Agriculture and Village Farms International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score African Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A Village Farms International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Village Farms International has a consensus target price of $1.48, indicating a potential upside of 37.91%. Given Village Farms International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Village Farms International is more favorable than African Agriculture.

Summary

Village Farms International beats African Agriculture on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About African Agriculture

(Get Free Report)

African Agriculture Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary Les Fermes de la Teranga SA, develops commercial farming business focusing on the production and sale of alfalfa for cattle feed and nutrition purposes in Africa. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

About Village Farms International

(Get Free Report)

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power. It markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive and non-exclusive arrangements from greenhouse supply partners. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for African Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.