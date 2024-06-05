Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 112,062 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 431.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,062 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Sysco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SYY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.24. 3,224,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,312. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

