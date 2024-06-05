Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,769 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $523,185,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 515.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,135,000 after buying an additional 1,471,585 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,437.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,039,000 after acquiring an additional 959,594 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,083,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ross Stores by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,121,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $465,563,000 after acquiring an additional 673,670 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROST traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.34. 4,078,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,720. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.53 and a 1-year high of $151.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,038 shares of company stock worth $10,526,384 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.58.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

