Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $12.19 Million Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,100,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,733 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $12,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,696,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,975,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814,615 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,625,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after buying an additional 439,009 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,122,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after buying an additional 1,840,413 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,537,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after buying an additional 52,395 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 209,486 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYG traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. 10,075,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,076,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.87.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYG shares. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

