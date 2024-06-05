Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $9.49 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $9,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $67,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE:BNS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.48. 1,346,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $51.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 70.72%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.