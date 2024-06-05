Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 554,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 431,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 222,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,294,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,506,000 after buying an additional 1,501,986 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at $7,477,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TEGNA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,582,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,163,000 after acquiring an additional 499,171 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Performance

TGNA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.46. 1,313,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $17.37.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on TEGNA

Insider Activity at TEGNA

In other TEGNA news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $853,587.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $672,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 32,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $493,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,283.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $853,587.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,656 shares of company stock worth $1,990,220 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.