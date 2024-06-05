Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 50,343 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,343 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of United Microelectronics worth $11,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 889,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 125,903 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,860,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 46.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 259,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 82,245 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UMC. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:UMC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.41. 8,193,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,880,835. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.32. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $8.97.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

