Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,776,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.78. 1,870,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,588. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.68. The company has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

