CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-0.990 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $958.3 million-$961.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.4 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.930-4.030 EPS.

CRWD stock opened at $305.58 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $365.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 848.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $376.13.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,767,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

