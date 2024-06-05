Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,453 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $14,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.35. 1,039,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,616. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

