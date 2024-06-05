CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Up 5.4%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 181,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 961,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

CVAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, April 5th. SVB Leerink downgraded CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CureVac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.68.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CureVac had a negative return on equity of 49.22% and a negative net margin of 463.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that CureVac will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 2,407.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

