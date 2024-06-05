CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,324 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,177,000 after purchasing an additional 859,134 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,877,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,234,649. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.