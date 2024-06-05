Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. Sells 2,200 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $66,462.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, April 1st, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $55,660.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

CORT stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.44. 1,104,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,255. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

CORT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corcept Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 318.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.