Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $486,176.90 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) insider Madre Armelle De sold 4,442 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $486,176.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,454,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $75,204.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Madre Armelle De sold 4,276 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $520,774.04.

Datadog Stock Up 1.5 %

DDOG stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,472,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,483. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.41, a PEG ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

