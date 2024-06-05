DCF Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

DCF Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 362.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 84,670 shares during the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 420.9% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 153,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 124,396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 58,094 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. 175,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,056. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 23.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $771.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,737.85% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRDN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

