DCF Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,520,000 after purchasing an additional 565,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Burford Capital by 5.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,450,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,306,000 after buying an additional 132,749 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 19.9% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,582,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,157,000 after acquiring an additional 262,235 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 7.1% in the third quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 34.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 111,831 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Price Performance

Shares of BUR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 467,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,324. Burford Capital Limited has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

Burford Capital Increases Dividend

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.59). Burford Capital had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.81%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Burford Capital’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 8.39%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

