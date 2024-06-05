DCF Advisers LLC Has $7.78 Million Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

DCF Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. argenx comprises approximately 4.2% of DCF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in argenx by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 591,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter worth $27,952,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in argenx by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of argenx from $451.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.68.

argenx Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.47. The stock had a trading volume of 79,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,113. The business’s 50 day moving average is $377.07 and its 200-day moving average is $394.56. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.41 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that argenx SE will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

