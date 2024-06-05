DCF Advisers LLC Raises Position in Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR)

DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) by 115.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,930 shares during the quarter. Lifecore Biomedical accounts for about 0.9% of DCF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Lifecore Biomedical worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,193,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after acquiring an additional 290,694 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lifecore Biomedical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lifecore Biomedical by 2,311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 32,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lifecore Biomedical by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lifecore Biomedical alerts:

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFCR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

Lifecore Biomedical Profile

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifecore Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifecore Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.