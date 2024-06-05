DCF Advisers LLC Sells 63,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

DCF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up approximately 2.3% of DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ET. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ET traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.35. 3,750,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,125,733. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

