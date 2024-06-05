DeepOnion (ONION) Hits Market Cap of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00085910 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00029997 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012181 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 82.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

