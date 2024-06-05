Deere & Company (DE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Deere & Company (NYSE: DE):

5/20/2024 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $483.00 to $465.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $425.00 to $385.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $383.00 to $390.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Deere & Company had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $456.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $400.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $450.00.

4/12/2024 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $415.00 to $425.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $370.99. 1,386,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,669. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $353.15 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $396.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.